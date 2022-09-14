Australia share pic of new jersey for T20 World Cup, Dinesh Karthik's hilarious reply wins the internet

Dinesh Karthik offers hilarious take after Australia share new jersey for World Cup

The defending champions of T20 World Cup and the hosts of the upcoming edition, Australia on Wednesday share the first glimpses of their new jersey which Aaron Finch's side will be wearing in their title defence later in October.

Dinesh Karthik meanwhile took notice of the post and his hilarious reply after Australia's new jersey launch has taken the internet by storm. The Australia team will be wearing an indigenous-themed kit, and they utilised three of their players to give their fans a good look at the new threads.

Mitchell Starc, Glenn Maxwell and Josh Hazlewood were seen donning the kit which they will be wearing at the grandest stage of them all, the T20 World Cup at home.

Karthik meanwhile came across the picture of the Australia players showcasing their new jersey, and he left a hilarious take that has reference to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

They need to choose players from other franchises too , not just @RCBTweets#justkidding https://t.co/hUl7W8FqMA — DK (@DineshKarthik) September 14, 2022

"They need to choose players from other franchises too, not just @RCBTweets #justkidding," wrote DK on a post shared by ESPNCricinfo.

For context, Maxwell and Hazlewood represented the Bengaluru-based franchise in IPL 2022, while Starc pulled out of the cash-rich league's most recent edition.

Karthik meanwhile also played for RCB and played a key role in the franchise's run to the playoffs of IPL 2022.

He would then go on to make his comeback for Team India and after a string of impressive displays, the 37-year-old Tamil Nadu batsman has confirmed his berth in India's squad for the World Cup Down Under.

The Men in Blue will kick start their campaign against Pakistan in Melbourne on October 23.