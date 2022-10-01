Search icon
'Play in Pakistan before you retire': Virat Kohli's Pakistani fan takes internet by storm, see pic

During the 6th T20I between Pakistan and England, a fan was seen holding a banner that read, 'Virat Kohli, please play in Pakistan before you retire.'

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 02:00 PM IST

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli's fan following is not just limited to India, but all across the globe. Infact he enjoys a huge fan following in Pakistan as well, as evident in the 6th T20I between England and Pak wherein a local fan carried a special banner for the former India skipper. 

The fan requested Kohli to play in Pakistan once in his career before calling time on his illustrious career. Since India and Pakistan do not play any bilateral series, it's hard to imagine that the fan's demands will be fulfilled. 

The last time Team India toured Pakistan, it was way back in 2006, when Kohli wasn't part of the team. Despite all of his exploits, Kohli's career will most likely culminate without him ever playing across the border. 

READ| PAK vs ENG: Haider Ali gives Aleem Dar injury scare after hitting umpire accidentally during 6th T20I

Nonetheless, that doesn't stop the fans from making their desires public as a fan holding a special banner for Kohli grabbed the limelight during Pakistan's penultimate T20I of the seven-match series against England in Lahore on Friday. 

'Kohli, play in Pakistan before you retire,' read the message from the viral fan who has taken the internet by storm. This isn't even the first occasion when a Pakistani fan has come out in support of Kohli. Previously, a fan had come to a Pakistan match wearing Virat Kohli's jersey. 

Meanwhile talking about the match, Babar Azam's side endured an eight-wicket loss, as Moeen Ali's Three Lions levelled the series at 3-3. 

READ| Ex-India U-19 skipper Unmukt Chand shares pic of swollen eye, says 'survived a possible disaster'

Phil Salt smashed an unbeaten 88, at a strike rate of 214.63, as England cruised to victory with 33 balls to spare on Friday.

The win helped the team, led by stand-in skipper Moeen Ali, level the series 3-3 and turn Sunday's encounter into a final before the two sides depart for Australia to finalise their preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup that commences on October 16.

With inputs from IANS

