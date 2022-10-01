PAK vs ENG: Haider Ali gives Aleem Dar injury scare after hitting umpire accidentally during 6th T20I

Haider Ali's pull shot struck Aleem Dar

Pakistan's Haider Ali gave umpire Aleem Dar a major injury scare after he accidentally hit the official during the England vs Pakistan 6th T20I on Friday in Lahore. Ali was trying to find a boundary as he pulled a delivery off Richard Gleeson's over.

The incident happened during the sixth over of Pakistan's inning. Babar Azam won the toss and chose to bat first, but his decision backfired as the hosts were reduced to 26-2 inside the first 4 overs of their innings.

While the captain was joined by Ali in the middle, the latter collected his first boundary as Gleeson was introduced into the attack. Hoping to make it two boundaries in two, the middle-order batter swung his bat with fury however, his attempt was thwarted by Dar who tried his best to escape the trajectory of the ball but got struck by the same.

READ| Ex-India U-19 skipper Unmukt Chand shares pic of swollen eye, says 'survived a possible disaster'

"What happened to his reflexes," said the commentators while describing the incident on air. Later on, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video of the incident on their official Twitter handle, which is now going viral all over social media.

After getting hit by the ball, Dar was seen rubbing his leg as he grimaced in pain for a while but thankfully not much harm was done and he continued to do his job.

Watch:

READ| 'Don't rule him out yet': Sourav Ganguly provides major update on Jasprit Bumrah ahead of T20 World Cup 2022

Talking about the match, England pulled themselves level in the series in the penultimate game courtesy of Phil Salt's unbeaten 88 which helped the Three Lions prevail by 8 wickets.