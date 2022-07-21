Man City vs Club America highlights: Kevin de Bruyne brace ensures commanding 2-1 win

Man City vs Club America: Kevin de Bruyne brace ensures 2-1 win

Premier League title holders Manchester City kicked off their pre-season in style as they defeated Mexican outfit Club America 2-1, thanks to a brace from their talismanic midfielder Kevin de Bruyne. For America, Henry Martin also grabbed a consolation goal, although it was the Premier League side who came out victorious.

Two first-half goals from De Bruyne were enough to seal a commanding win as Pep Guardiola's side began their pre-season fixtures with a win.

The Blues will next face off against Bundesliga champs Bayern Munich in Green Bay on 23rd July, followed by a match against fellow Premier League rivals Liverpool, in the Community Shield on July 30th.

Man City begin their Premier League title defence against West Ham United, on 7th August and Guardiola will get to have a reunion with his old club FC Barcelona in a charity match later on August 25th.

Talking about Manchester City's victory over Club America, club captain Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring in the 30th minute. Following some characteristic slick build-up play from City, Jack Grealish beat a couple of defenders and fed the ball to his skipper.

De Bruyne then drove through on the goal avoiding a couple of challenges. He got lucky that the ball ricocheted off the opposition defender and fell to the Belgian's feet. He then turned inside and released a thunderbolt which gave the America goalkeeper no chance.

After drawing first blood, Man City were pegged back by a goal from Henry Martin as America showed some fighting spirit, albeit De Bruyne gave his side the lead once again, this time nutmegging the goalie to finish with aplomb.

He latched onto a perfectly weighted pass from Riyad Mahrez and did the rest all on his own. The attention now switches to City's next fixture against Bayern.