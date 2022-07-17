Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

Anand Mahindra shares clip from Man United-Man City football match to showcase teamwork

Mahindra Group chairman shared a video clip from one of football’s most famous derbies, straight from the English Premier League.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 01:01 PM IST

Anand Mahindra shares clip from Man United-Man City football match to showcase teamwork
File Photo | Twitter

Indian businessmen and automotive tycoon Anand Mahindra is a prominent voice on social media, sharing several interesting thoughts, clips and innovations with his followers. In his latest post, the Mahindra Group chairman shared a video clip from one of football’s most famous derbies, straight from the English Premier League. 

“A lesson in teamwork of course,” wrote Anand Mahindra as he shared the clip of a match between fierce intercity rivals Manchester United and Manchester City. The clip shows precise and patient passing from Manchester City (the team in blue) in order to reach the goal of their opponent. Along with the clip, Mahindra elaborated on what lesson could be taken by startups. 

In the clip, the Manchester City team makes a total of 44 passes before finally finding space for a final pass leading to a goal. “A lesson in Teamwork of course. But also an analogy for how a start-up company needs to operate. Success comes not from relentlessly advancing together in one direction but back & forth, trying new angles of approach & then going for the ‘kill’ when the strategic path is clear,” he wrote while sharing the clip. Check it out below:

The billionaire hailed the clip for the patience of the attacking team, calling it an example of trying new angles of approach and then going for the kill when the strategic path is clear. People on Twitter appreciated the post and some even shared their clips of similar patient passing. Some tried to talk to the businessman into buying a football club.

READ | Warning text was sent by Tesla chief Elon Musk to Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal: Reports

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Pakistani drone sightings near international borders in Punjab, J-K; search ops underway
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.