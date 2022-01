KAR vs MUL Dream11 Predictions: Best picks for Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans PSL 2022 match in National Stadium

Karachi Kings welcome reigning champions Multan Sultans in the first tournament opener of the 7th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Multan Sultans retained as many as 7 names from their championship side, including skipper Mohammad Rizwan, leading PSL 2021 wicket taker Shahnawaz Dahani, Imran Tahir, Sohaib Maqsood, Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah and Rilee Rossouw. Players like Tim David, David Willey, Blessing Muzarabani and Rumman Raees will add further muscle.

Dream11 Prediction – Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings – 1st match of Pakistan Super League 2022

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan, Joe Clarke

Batsmen: Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw

All-rounders: Imad Wasim, Mohammed Nabi, Lewis Gregory

Bowlers: Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Amir, Imran Khan

KAR vs MUL Probable Playing XIs

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Imran, Joe Clarke (wk), Umaid Asif, Lewis Gregory, Mohammad Nabi, Sharjeel Khan, Tom Lammonby, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Taha, Mohammad Ilyas

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (w/c), Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Tim David, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan, Ihsanullah, David Willey

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings My Dream11 Playing XI

Mohammad Rizwan(c), Rilee Rossouw, Babar Azam(vc), Tim David, Lewis Gregory, Sharjeel Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Imran Tahir, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Sohaib Maqsood.