Jasprit Bumrah achieves historic feat after Vizag heroics, becomes first Indian pacer to…

Riding on Jasprit Bumrah’s best Test match bowling figures at home with 9/91, India beat England by 106 runs and leveled the series 1-1.

India’s star bowler Jasprit Bumrah scripts history as he became the first Indian pacer to attain the top position in the ICC Test bowling rankings, following his match-winning performance in the second Test against England in Vizag on Monday.

The nine-wicket haul also saw Bumrah earn the Player of the Match award in the second Test and jump three places on the latest Test bowling rankings to go past teammate Ravichandran Ashwin to claim top rank.

Bumrah holds first place with 881 ratings. He is thirty rating points ahead of South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada (851 ratings) who currently occupies the second place in the list. Besides Bumrah, Ashwin (841 ratings) and Ravindra Jadeja (746 ratings) are the two other Indian bowlers who are in the top 10 Test bowling rankings.

Ashwin who had been ranked first since March last year had managed to take three wickets for India in that same match and dropped two places to third on the latest rankings for Test bowlers. While Rabada held his second spot despite sitting out the Proteas' Test series in New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Bumrah is the fourth player from India - and the first fast bowler - to top the bowling charts, with Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Bishan Bedi, the only players from the Asian country to have achieved it previously.

However, Bumrah isn't the only Indian player to make a significant jump in the updated ICC rankings. His teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal also upgraded his place after scoring a double century during the first innings of that Vizag Test.

Jaiswal, who struck a career-best 209 against the Ben Stokes-led side climbed 37 places to 29th on the latest rankings for Test batters.