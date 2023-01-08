Indian Women's Hockey squad for South Africa tour announced, Rani Rampal returns

Image Source: Hockey India

Former captain Rani Rampal has been re-assigned to the Indian women's hockey team for the upcoming tour of South Africa, which will begin on January 16th, 2023 in Cape Town.

Hockey India named their squad on Thursday. Between the 16th and 28th of January 2023, the team will play four matches against South Africa and three against the Netherlands.

Savita, the tournament's goalkeeper, has been named captain, with veteran campaigner Navneet Kaur serving as her deputy. While Rampal will be making her first appearance for the senior team since the FIH Women's Hockey Pro League 2021/22 match against Belgium, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, who led the Indian women's junior team at the Uniphar U-23 5 Nations Tournament 2022 in May, has been called up.

Bichu Devi Kharibam and Savita have been picked as goalkeepers, while Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Udita, and Gurjit Kaur have been named as defenders.

Aside from Phalke, the midfield will include Nisha, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu, Monika, Neha, Sonika, and Baljeet Kaur, who will be returning to the squad after making her senior debut against Belgium in the FIH Women's Hockey Pro League 2021/22.

Along with Rani and Navneet Kaur, the seasoned Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Beauty Dungdung, Reena Khokhar, and Sharmila Devi make up the forward line.

Speaking on the tour, chief coach Janneke Schopman said, "The South Africa tour is a brilliant opportunity for us to build on our performance of the Nations Cup. Playing both South Africa as well as The Netherlands on this tour provides us with everything we need to learn about ourselves come the Asian Games."

"Playing the World number 1 Netherlands will most likely expose our vulnerabilities and will also show where we are with our performance and growth. Playing South Africa, where we most likely will have more of the ball, will give us the opportunity to improve in ball possession areas," she added.

India's Squad

Goalkeepers: Savita (captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam.

Defenders: Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Gurjit Kaur.

Midfielders: Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, P. Sushila Chanu, Nisha, Salima Tete, Monika, Neha, Sonika, Baljeet Kaur.

Forwards: Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur (vice-captain), Vandana Katariya, Sangita Kumari, Beauty Dungdung, Rani Rampal, Reena Khokhar, Sharmila Devi.

READ| Hockey World Cup 2023: FIH officially certifies Rourkela hockey stadium as world’s largest in terms of capacity