'Nobody can feel her shoes': Harmanpreet Kaur confirms Jhulan Goswami will retire after England series in September

Indian players Jhulan Goswami (left) and Harmanpreet Kaur.

Indian women cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur paid a glowing tribute to Jhulan Goswami on Tuesday, saying the veteran pacer's passion for the game is unmatched and "nobody can fill her shoes."

Goswami, 39, will play her final match for India when the visitors face England women in the third and final ODI of the series on September 24 at Lord's. She is the only bowler in women's cricket history to have taken more than 200 ODI wickets.

"She goes to every game with the same kind of passion which is unmatched, nobody can beat that," Harmanpreet said in a media interaction in Bengaluru on the eve of their departure for their white-ball series in England.

Harmanpreet who made her debut under Jhulan's captaincy in a match against Pakistan in the 2009 World Cup, has some fond memories of the legendary Indian pacer, who has a world record 252 wickets from 201 ODIs.

"When I made my debut she was the captain, it's a great opportunity for me that I would be leading the side when she would be playing her last ODI. When I entered the team, she was the one who was leading from the front. I've learnt a lot from her. Nobody can fill in her shoe", Harman said.

"She's someone who always puts in the same kind of effort, bowling two-three hours. She still puts in the same kind of hard work she used to during her early days... I've never seen her make any changes to her practice regimen. As a cricketer and a person, I've learnt a lot from her. She's a great example for all of us. There are many back home who have grown up watching her and then took up the sport", she added.

Jhulan last appeared for India in the ODI World Cup 2022 in New Zealand in March, however she suffered a side strain before India's final group game against South Africa and also missed the Sri Lanka tour in July.

Overall, Jhulan has played 12 Tests, 68 T20 Internationals and 201 ODIs including six World Cup appearances.

Fresh from their silver medal winning show at Commonwealth Games Birmingham, India will begin their tour with three T20s starting from September 9.

India women will play three T20Is in England from September 10 to 15. This will be followed by three ODIs from September 18 to 24.