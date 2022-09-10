India T20 World Cup squad: No place for Deepak Chahar, Shami in Ashish Nehra's 15-man squad

File Photo

The Asia Cup 2022 has given the selection committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) something to ponder about. Whether it's fitness and injury difficulties for some or form issues for others, the selectors only have a few days before making their decisions public.

While the squad is due to be officially announced by the selection committee on September 16, fans and experts have begun to unveil their picks for the showpiece event. Ashish Nehra, who has worked closely with a few current players, has unveiled the 15-man squad he intends to field for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

KL Rahul's position has come under scrutiny due to his poor form since returning from injury. Nehra, on the other hand, continues to support Rahul at the top.

When asked to justify his selection, he replied, "We still have a long way to go in terms of the T20 World Cup, so I think we will see a lot from KL Rahul in the next six games."

"SKY should be in the starting eleven because it gives you an alternative against Rishabh Pant." You can switch them—on 4 or 5."

Nehra also emphasised Ravichandran Ashwin's importance to the Indian team, despite the fact that he hasn't played much T20I cricket for India since last year's T20 World Cup.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja have been picked in T20 squad for World Cup as two spinners apart from one other spin-bowling veteran.

Nehra also mentioned Mohammed Shami, who has yet to play a T20I for India this year. Shami was not named to Nehra's 15-man squad. Nehra also chose not to include Deepak Chahar in the squad.

"However, one name comes to mind, and that is Mohammed Shami." As a Test specialist, he hasn't gotten much attention from the selectors. And I'm not saying this because I saw him up close and personal with the Gujarat Titans."

Ashish Nehra's India's 15-man squad for T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Dinesh Karthik, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda.

