India's MMA fighter Ritu Phogat says THIS IPL skipper's attitude inspires her

India's Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Ritu Phogat, who follows cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL) says he has taken inspiration from her favourite player.

Speaking on Star Sports show 'Cricket LIVE', Phogat said that Men in Blue and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli's never giving up attitude inspires her. She added that she watches her favourite player's matches whenever she gets time off from training.

Ritu said, "When it comes to cricket and IPL, I am a really big Virat Kohli fan. Whenever I get time off from training, I watch his team RCB's matches and fully support them. I find Virat Kohli's style of playing very smooth & pure, and I like that a lot. He never gives up and always gives his 100 percent on the field, I find that very inspiring."

Also read Virat Kohli achieves THIS special milestone in RCB’s thumping IPL 2020 win vs KKR

The 26-year-old further said that Kohli's training videos motivate her. She asked for support for her upcoming ONE: Inside the Matrix fight against Cambodian MMA sensation Nou Srey Pov on October 30.

"I am inspired and feel motivated by Virat Kohli's training videos on social media. I support and cheer for Virat Kohli's team RCB and I hope you all will give me your support and cheer for me this Friday," Ritu said.