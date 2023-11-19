Headlines

IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli eyes Ricky Ponting’s record in World Cup final today

India and Australia will play the final of ICC World Cup 2023 today (19 November) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 06:04 AM IST

With scoring 711 runs including three scintillating centuries so far, Virat Kohli has emerged to be the star player of the 2023 edition of ICC ODI World Cup. He is undoubtedly a modern star who has surpassed legends' records with his exceptional batting prowess.

In the semi-final against New Zealand on Wednesday, the 35-year-old broke the long-standing record of great Sachin Tendulkar of scoring most ODI hundreds (49). Kohli knocked his 50th ODI ton and became the sole holder of this prestigious record.

However, Kohli continues to eye another legend’s record in the World Cup final against Australia today. Kohli currently holds the third spot in scoring the most runs (1741) in World Cup. He would now need only 3 more runs in today’s match to surpass the former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting. 

Ponting precedes Kohli at second place with 1743 runs. Whereas Sachin reigns the list with scoring the most runs in World Cups (2278). 

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Australia opening batter David Warner will also compete with each other in today’s clash to obtain the next spot after Kohli. 

Rohit stands at fifth place with 1528 runs, followed narrowly by Warner at sixth place with 1520 runs. The player they are looking to dethrone is former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara holding fourth place with 1532 runs.

Talking about the World Cup 2023 campaign, India has remained unbeaten so far and earned ten wins in a row. Whereas Australia had a rough start to the campaign by experiencing two defeats against India and South Africa. But after that, the Pat Cummins-led side proved their worth and clinched eight wins in a row. 

The teams that started their ICC World Cup 2023 campaign by facing each other, will now complete this edition by playing the final today (19 November) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

