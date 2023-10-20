Headlines

'I think I deserve it…': KL Rahul on being the potential winner for best fielder award post IND vs BAN match

After emerging victorious over Bangladesh, India is now all set to face New Zealand on 22 October (Sunday) at the HPCA stadium in Dharamshala.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 06:22 PM IST

Pre-declaration of the best fielder award for India vs Bangladesh match, India wicket-keeper KL Rahul shared his views regarding the potential winner of the award.

According to a video released by BCCI, KL Rahul believes that he should be deserving the best fielder award for India vs Bangladesh match. 

However, he also believes that he won it last game, so the fielding coach will give it to someone else this time.

"I think I deserve it today, but I think I’ve got it just the last game. So Dilip sir, just to keep it interesting, will give it to somebody else," says KL Rahul.

Apart from himself, KL Rahul also reveals the name of two players who have chances of winning this time. He says, "according to me, the contenders are Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja), obviously for that catch and Kuldeep is not too far away because he was really good in the field today."

As KL Rahul very rightly predicts, the award for the best fielder went to Jadeja for his epic flying catch of Bangladesh’s wicket-keeper Mushfiqur Rahim. T.Dilip also asks Rahul to do the honour of passing the best fielder medal to Jadeja.

After emerging victorious over Bangladesh, India is now all set to face New Zealand on 22 October (Sunday) at the HPCA stadium in Dharamshala. 

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.

