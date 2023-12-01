‘He can surely…’:Irfan Pathan slams selectors for snubbing Umran Malik from South Africa tour

Irfan Pathan has worked with Umran during his association with the Jammu and Kashmir state team and has always backed the fast bowler.

After the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced squads for tour of South Africa on Thursday, former India player Irfan Pathan takes on X to slam selection committee’s decision to snub fastest Indian bowler Umran Malik from India A squad.

"I’m pretty sure the guy who was in the Indian team’s playing 11 few months back can surely find a place in India A side. #umranmalik,” he wrote.

Although Umran has the record of bowling the fastest delivery (157 km/hr) from India, but he has hardly been able to showcase his worth in international cricket career. He has been expensive in almost all the matches he participated and has also struggled in domestic cricket.

The selection committee has decided to go with three different captains for each format (ODIs, T20Is and Tests). For T20Is, Suryakumar Yadav, after the conclusion of ongoing India vs Australia series, will continue to captain the squad against South Africa.

Indian wicket-keeper KL Rahul will captain the ODI squad against South Africa. Prior to World Cup 2023, Rahul led India against Australia in the first two matches of the ODI series and ended up winning the series by 2-1.

After the World Cup debacle, Rohit Sharma will resume the captaincy in Test cricket against South Africa. Virat Kohli will also join the team in Test cricket. Rohit Virat had requested the Board for a break from the white-ball leg of the tour. Whereas, Mohammed Shami is currently undergoing medical treatment and his availability is subject to fitness.

India’s squad for Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohd. Shami*, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna.

India’s squad for 3 T20Is: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar.

India A squad for the 1st four-day match: Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran*, Devdutt Padikkal, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Sarfaraz Khan, KS Bharat (C)(wk), Dhruv Jurel, Shardul Thakur, Pulkit Narang, Sourabh Kumar, Manav Suthar, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Tushar Deshpande.