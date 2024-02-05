FIFA World Cup 2026: Tournament begins on June 11, Mexico gets opener

The competition will kickoff with the opening game at Mexico City's iconic Azteca Stadium on June 11.

The 2026 World Cup final will take place at MetLife Stadium in New York/New Jersey, organisers FIFA announced on Sunday.

The USA, Canada, and Mexico are co-hosting the expanded 48-team tournament. The New York bid defeated a fierce fight from Dallas to win the July 19 game.

"The most inclusive and impactful FIFA World Cup ever is no longer a dream but a reality that will take shape in the form of 104 matches in 16 state-of-the-art stadiums across Canada, Mexico and the USA," said FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

"From the opening match at the iconic Estadio Azteca to the spectacular final in New York New Jersey, players and fans have been at the core of our extensive planning for this game-changing tournament... that will not only set new records but also leave an indelible legacy."