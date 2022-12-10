FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi inspires Argentina as they beat Netherlands 4-3 on penalties

Lionel Messi inspires Argentina to victory over Netherlands

Lionel Messi was Argentina's hero once again as Argentina overcame Netherlands 4-3 in a penalty shootout to reach the semifinals of FIFA World Cup 2022 at Lusail Stadium on Saturday. Lautaro Martinez scored the winning penalty to send Lionel Scaloni's side through as Louis Van Gaal's spirited Dutch team bowed out.

Argentina will lock horns against Croatia in the final four, after Luka Modric's men upset five-time holders Brazil 4-2 on penalties.

A brilliant solo run from Messi in the 35th minute saw the Argentine skipper set up his teammate Nahuel Molina who poked past the onrushing keeper to give his team the lead.

READ| France vs England Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy football tips for FRA vs ENG at FIFA World Cup 2022, Quarterfinal 4

After the break, neither team could create much chances before Messi again had a decisive hand in Argentina's second goal. Marcos Acuna tried to storm into the Netherlands' goal area but was brought down by Denzel Dumfries, with the referee pointing to the spot.

Up stepped the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner to put his side two goals to the good, but astonishingly, they let that two-goal lead slip as Wout Weghorst scored a stunning headed goal in the 83rd minute to give his team a glimmer of hope.

All of the emotions... pic.twitter.com/55zBVmMf9h — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 9, 2022

The Dutchman would get his brace in added time, as smashed the ball past Emiliano Martinez after a creative free-kick routine to send the tie into extra-time. Dumfries was sent off shortly before the end of added time, and the Netherlands were reduced to ten men as the match went into penalties.

READ| FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia stun five-time world champions Brazil in dramatic penalty shootout win

Virgil Van Dijk and Steven Berghuis' spot kicks were saved by the Argentine goalie, while Gonzalo Montiel, Luuk de Jong and Weghorst found the back of the net.

Messi scored from 12 yards for the second time in the match, followed by Leandro Paredes and Gonzalo Montiel's penalties, both of whom scored to put Argentina on the verge of victory, before Lautaro sealed a place in the semis with his spot-kick.