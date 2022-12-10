France vs England Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy football tips for FRA vs ENG at FIFA World Cup 2022, Quarterfinal 4

France vs England Dream11 Prediction: Battle of Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane

After Luka Modric's Croatia and Lionel Messi's Argentina sealed their place in the FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinals on Saturday, Harry Kane-led England will lock horns with Kylian Mbappe's France, hoping to upset the defending champions.

Didier Deschamps' men have been in exceptional form at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar so far, especially, Mbappe, who has been on fire. Les Bleus have defeated Australia and Denmark in their Group stage round, before facing a 1-0 upset to Tunisia.

They overcame Robert Lewandowski's Poland 3-1 to reach the final 8.

On the other hand, England hammered Iran 6-2, and played out a 0-0 draw with USA, before sealing their place in the knockouts with a comfortable 3-0 win over Wales. The Three Lions breezed past Senegal 3-0 to set up a mouth-watering clash with France in the Quarterfinal.

Dream11 Prediction – ENG vs FRA, Quarterfinal 4 of FIFA World Cup 2022

Goalkeeper – Lloris

Defenders – Walker, Varane, Upamecano, T.Hernandez

Midfielders – Bellingham, Tchouameni

Strikers – Foden, Griezmann, Mbappe (c), Kane (vc)

England vs France​ probable playing XIs

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Bellingham, Rice, Henderson; Saka, Kane, Foden

France: Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud

England vs France Match Details

England vs France ​FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinal 4 is scheduled to start at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday (Saturday night in India), December 11.