FIFA World Cup 2022: CONCACAF qualifiers postponed to March 2021

The CONCACAF nations, which is a confederation of North and Central America football nations along with Caribbean Islands, have issued a statement that their FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying matches which were supposed to be played in November 2020 have now been postponed to March 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the statement, they pointed out that the coronavirus situation in the continent was not suitable for playing any kind of football in the coming couple of months.

The statement read, “CONCACAF qualifying matches will not be played in the FIFA match windows of October or November 2020, and will instead begin with the first round in the FIFA match window of March 2021. Many parts of the region continue to have very challenging public health situations, and that has been a key factor in this decision. Additionally, several countries across the confederation have travel restrictions and quarantine requirements, which would make international football involving 30 national teams extremely difficult. Concacaf will now work with FIFA to finalise a new schedule, beginning with the First Round in March 2021, which will be communicated in due course.

COVID situation bad in CONCACAF regions

The coronavirus situation in the United States of America is the worst anywhere in the world, with the highest number of cases as well as active cases. The situation in Mexico is also grim while the Caribbean Islands have somehow managed to control the spread of the coronavirus, with the exception of Jamaica that has 3000 cases

CONCACAF was founded in 1961, with Canada, Costa Rica, Cuba, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Mexico, Netherlands Antilles, Nicaragua, Panama, Suriname and United States the founding members.

CONCACAF is the third-most successful FIFA confederation. Mexico dominated CONCACAF men's competition early on and has won the most Gold Cups since the beginning of the tournament in its current format. The Mexico national football team is the only CONCACAF team to win an official FIFA tournament by winning the 1999 FIFA Confederations Cup. Mexico and the U.S. have won all but one of the editions of the CONCACAF Gold Cup. In recent years Costa Rica and Panama have become powers in the region; in 2014, Costa Rica became the 4th CONCACAF country after the United States, Cuba, and Mexico to make the World Cup quarterfinals, while Panama became the eleventh country from the confederation to participate in the World Cup in 2018.

