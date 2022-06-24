FIFA U17 Women's World Cup: Hosts India placed in group A with Brazil, check full draw

FIFA Women's U17 World Cup draw: India placed in group A

India will host the FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup later in October and the draw to select groups for the 16-team event was held at FIFA headquarters in Zurich on Friday. Hosts India have been placed in a tough group featuring heavyweights Brazil, USA and Morocco.

The U-17 World Cup, which will be held from October 11-30 this year, will see India open their account in group A against the United States at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar on October 11.

This will be India's maiden appearance in the Women's U-17 World Cup, as the hosts are given direct qualification into the group stages.

All 16 teams were divided into four groups of four each, ensuring that two teams from the same FIFA confederation are not in the same group.

India avoided being paired alongside any of the previous medallists and will be hoping to finish among the top two in their group and qualify for the quarterfinals.

Interestingly, since the inception of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in 2008, no host nation has ever reached the semifinals in the six editions of the event held so far, all losing in the group stage itself.

Thus, European powerhouse Germany the only European team to play in all six editions of the event, head Group B with Nigeria, Chile and New Zealand, bronze medallists in the previous edition in 2018 in Uruguay, as other contenders.

Group C comprises Spain, the 2018 champions, Colombia, Mexico, who lost to Spain 1-2 in the 2018 final, and China while Group C has Japan, the 2014 winner, facing Tanzania, the first-timers from Africa, and Canada, another team that has participated in all six previous editions of the event, and France, who won the title in 2012 when the event was held in Azerbaijan.

"Today's draw not only marks an important milestone for India as a host nation but also for the global football community. That this draw and the subsequent tournament is able to take place safely is a testament to the hard work of those involved," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said during the draw.

Here's how the complete draw looks like:

Group A: India, USA, Morocco, Brazil

Group B: Germany, Nigeria, Chile, New Zealand

Group C: Spain, Colombia, Mexico, China

Group D: Japan, Tanzania, Canada, France

With inputs from IANS