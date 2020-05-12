U-17 Women's FIFA World Cup in India rescheduled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The women's Under-17 football World Cup tournament, originally planned for November this year, in India has been rescheduled for February 17-March 7, 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the world governing body FIFA said on Tuesday.

The tournament will be held in five different venues, confirmed by FIFA. All India Football Federation (AIFF) President, Praful Patel tweeted about the same informing all about the change in date.

He also tweeted saying, "I would also like to thank @FIFAcom for allowing the age criteria for participation to remain the same. This will ensure that our girls get a chance to show the hard work they have been putting in over the past couple of years. Hope to see all of you in the stadium with me!"

The Under-20 in Costa Rica and Panama has also been postponed from August-September to January 20-February 6 of next year.

Dates were confirmed after taking into account the time needed to complete qualification tournaments.

Following a thorough assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bureau of the FIFA Council has taken the following decisions: #U20WWC will be played 20 Jan – 6 Feb 2021.#U17WWC will be played 17 Feb – 7 March 2021. — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) May 12, 2020

FIFA also confirmed that the Futsal World Cup, originally scheduled for September-October this year in Lithuania, has been pushed to September 12-October 3, 2021.

Meanwhile, the 70th FIFA Congress, which was originally due to take place in Addis Ababa, will be held as an online event on September 18.