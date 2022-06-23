India U17 team lose 0-7 to Italy in 6th Torneo Female Football Tournament

Headlines

Sonam Kapoor looks elegant with Anand Ahuja at Wimbledon, Nick Jonas attends men's finals with Madhu Chopra - See pics

Bihar man dies after eating 150 momos as challenge with friends

Meet IITian whose advice ensured Rs 1700 crore salary for her IITian husband, full details

Yashasvi Jaiswal creates history, surpasses Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli

Somavati Amavasya 2023: July 17 or 18? Know tithi, muhurat, significance, rituals, more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sonam Kapoor looks elegant with Anand Ahuja at Wimbledon, Nick Jonas attends men's finals with Madhu Chopra - See pics

Meet IITian whose advice ensured Rs 1700 crore salary for her IITian husband, full details

Yashasvi Jaiswal creates history, surpasses Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli

R Ashwin's wife Prithi Narayanan is nothing less than a Bollywood diva, here's proof

10 superfoods for better eyesight

8 longest-running movie franchises

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 times Malaika Arora was trolled for her 'duck-like' walk

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

MP urination case, Muslim law board on UCC, Kedarnath proposal video, & more | DNA News Wrap, July 6

DNA: How the people of the village got trapped in the web of diseases?

ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023: 5 players who might retire from ODIs after 2023 ODI World Cup

Sonam Kapoor looks elegant with Anand Ahuja at Wimbledon, Nick Jonas attends men's finals with Madhu Chopra - See pics

Vicky Kaushal makes netizens 'jealous' as he drops cozy photos with Katrina Kaif on her birthday

Janhvi Kapoor says 'people give up on love easily' these days, reveals what Bawaal taught her about marriage and love

HomeSports

Sports

India U17 team lose 0-7 to Italy in 6th Torneo Female Football Tournament

Marta Zambomi scored the final goal of the game in the 67th minute as she stretched Italy's lead to 7 goals.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 01:50 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India U-17 women's team suffered a 0-7 defeat against Italy in Grandisco D'lsonzo in the Female Football Tournament on Wednesday. India started off the match just like the way Thomas Dennerby would have wanted, by trying to press the opposition high up the pitch and trying to bring out mistakes from them.

READ | One-night stands during football World Cup in Qatar could lead to seven years in jail

Tackles were flying in from both sides and Italy were awarded a free kick in the 4th minute. Beatrice curled the free kick but she narrowly missed the target.

Italy almost took the lead in the 10th minute as Dragoni was one-vs-one against Indian goalkeeper Monalisa but the latter stretched and produced a wonderful save to deny the Italian. However, India's resistance would be broken soon as just one minute later, Maria Rossi put the ball into the back of the net.

In the 22nd minute, Monalisa was again called into action by Dragoni, but the former again parried the ball out for a corner. India came the closest to scoring at the half-hour mark when Anita tried a long-range effort to catch the Italian defence off-guard but her shot missed the target by a whisker.

The floodgates would open after that though as Anna Longobardi and Giulla Dragoni scored in the 31st and 33rd minutes, respectively, to give the Italians some much-needed cushion. In the 36th minute, Kajol went for the spectacular but she too missed the target by a whisker. The Young Tigresses trailed the Italians by a 0-3 margin at the half-time break.

Italy picked up right from where they left off in the first half as Manuela Sciabica scored in the 48th minute. A couple of quick-fire goals followed after that as well and within 15 minutes of the second half, Italy had extended their lead to six goals. Thomas Dennerby made some changes in the 60th minute as Neha, Rejiya, Babina and Pinku came on for Nitu, Lynda, Kajol and Shelja, respectively.

Marta Zambomi scored the final goal of the game in the 67th minute as she stretched Italy's lead to 7 goals.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

6 Best Sites to Buy Thread Followers (Real & Active)

Tomato price hike: Major relief for Delhi-NCR, tomato rates dropped to Rs 80 amid vegetable inflation

IND vs WI: Virat Kohli surpasses Virender Sehwag to achieve this huge milestone in Test cricket

IIT Delhi signs MoU for campus in Abu Dhabi, to offer courses from January 2024

Viral video: Girl dances inside moving train to make reel, internet is angry

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 times Malaika Arora was trolled for her 'duck-like' walk

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Nia Sharma flaunts her hourglass figure in sexy striped bodycon dress, see viral photos

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE