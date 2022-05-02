FC Barcelona climbs to the second place in La Liga after winning against Mallorca by 2-1

FC Barcelona defeated Mallorca by 2-1 in a closely contested La Liga match here in Camp Nou.

Barcelona defeated lowly Mallorca 2-1 on Sunday to snap a three-match losing run at Camp Nou in all competitions as they climbed to second in LaLiga behind champions Real Madrid.

With Real already having secured a record-extending 35th LaLiga title on Saturday, Barcelona made sure the disappointment of being out of the running for the top prize did not distract them from the job at hand.

READ: IPL 2022 KKR vs RR: Wankhede Stadium pitch and weather report for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match

Memphis Depay's first-half strike calmed nerves at Camp Nou, where almost half the seats remained empty as fans disappointed with their team's showing this season opted to stay away.

Captain Sergio Busquets extended their lead early in the second half from a rebound.

Mallorca defender Antonio Raillo took advantage of a lapse in Barca's defense to fire home a consolation from close range in the 79th minute.

Xavi Hernandez's team leapfrogged Sevilla to second in the standings. They are two points ahead of Julen Lopetegui's side with 66 points.

READ: KKR vs RR IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals in India

With four games left, champions Real hold an unassailable 15-point lead over Barca. Mallorca is 16th with 32 points, a point above the drop zone.

"It’s very frustrating seeing Real Madrid win the league so early and with such an advantage,” midfielder Frenkie de Jong told Movistar Plus.

"But we have to admit that we struggled this season, didn’t play to our standards and were not able to compete with them. I hope next season things change for the best."

Barcelona are now in a close race with Sevilla and Atletico Madrid to secure the second spot in LaLiga, with the three clubs separated by just five points.