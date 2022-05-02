KKR vs RR IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals in India

In the 47th game of the IPL 2022, Kolkata Knight Riders will be against Rajasthan Royals. While RR is placed second in the points table with six wins in nine matches, KKR has won just three matches in their nine encounters and is currently placed in the eighth spot in the points table.
They both have already played against each other once during this season and it was a high-scoring game with both the teams scoring more than 200+ runs. Rajasthan Royals went on to win that match by 7 runs.
When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals start?
The IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals will be played on May 2 (Monday) at 07:30 PM IST.
Where will the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals place?
The IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals will be held at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in India?
The IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.
How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in India?
The IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Full Squads
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sanju Samson(w/c), Daryl Mitchell, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anunay Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammed Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson.