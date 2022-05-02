IPL 2022: MS Dhoni's BIG revelation, says Ravindra Jadeja knew he'd captain CSK since last year

MS Dhoni revealed that Ravindra Jadeja knew he'd captain CSK in 2022, since last year

MS Dhoni claims that Ravindra Jadeja knew that he'd captain Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, since last year itself. Speaking after CSK's 13-run win over SRH, Dhoni revealed that the transition of captaincy between him and Jadeja was a gradual one.

"It was a gradual transition this year between me on Jaddu. He knew from last season that he would be given a chance at captaincy this year," revealed the 40-year-old.

"He knew and got enough time to prepare, what is important is you want him to lead the side, and I wanted that transition to happen," added the CSK skipper further.

Earlier, fans had questioned CSK's approach as they named Jadeja as the new skipper just two days ahead of the new season began, and CSK had lost six out of their eight matches before Dhoni was handed the reins once again.

While Jadeja had earlier claimed that he knew about the captaincy change a couple of months before the IPL 2022 season began.

Speaking in the post-match press conference after a defeat to Lucknow Super Giants earlier in the season, Jadeja stated, "Yeah, I have been preparing since he told me a few months ago. Mentally, I was prepared to lead. I don’t have any pressure on me. I was just looking to back my instincts, I was thinking to go with whatever thoughts come into my mind."

Coming back to Dhoni, he further opened up on how the transition of captaincy took place between him and Jadeja. He revealed that in the first few games, he was chipping in with his views, but later left Jadeja to take his own calls.

"In the first 2 games there was information going in towards Jaddu and after that, I left it to him to decide which all angle to bowl and all that. At the end of the season, you don't want him to feel as the captaincy was done by someone else and I'm just going for the toss," stated Dhoni.