IPL 2022: Will MS Dhoni play for CSK next season? Watch his intriguing reply

MS Dhoni walked out as captain for Chennai Super Kings once again on Sunday after Ravindra Jadeja relinquished the captaincy and 'Thala' was greeted by a huge ovation at the time of toss.

Furthermore, presenter Danny Morrison asked MS Dhoni the million-dollar question, whether he will play for CSK next season as will? Or will the current campaign be his swansong year?

And, in complete MS Dhoni style, the 40-year-old had a witty yet intriguing reply to the question.

Dhoni stated that he will always be seen in a yellow jersey, but there's a catch!

As Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bowl first, after having words with Morrison the New Zealand ace took his leave, and as soon as MS Dhoni stepped forward the crowd at MCA Stadium in Pune burst out into a huge cheer.

Morrison even stated that he couldn't MS Dhoni at first, which clearly highlighted that 'Thala' is greeted and loved all around India, till date, even though he may not feature for the Indian team anymore.

After that, came the million-dollar question about Dhoni's future with the franchise, to which he replied in a typical Dhoni-manner.

"I said last time also, you will always see me in a yellow jersey, whether it is this one, or some other one, you never know," stated the veteran.

Meanwhile, CSK have two changes in their playing XI for the match against SRH, with Dwayne Bravo and Shivam Dube making way for Devon Conway and Simarjeet Singh.

Here's how CSK and SRH are lining up today:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan