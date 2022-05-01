CSK vs SRH: Umran Malik bowls at 154 kmph to MS Dhoni, records fastest ball of IPL 2022, video viral

Umran Malik clocked 154 kmph delivery against MS DhoniT

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik continues to scale new heights in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he bowled the fastest delivery of IPL 2022, after clocking 154 kmph against Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni on Sunday at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

While the pacer from Jammu and Kashmir didn't have the best of days against CSK, as he went for 48 runs in his 4 over spell, he was able to surpass Lockie Ferguson's record, who had previously bowled the fastest ball of IPL 2022.

As soon as Umran clocked the speed of 154 kmph, he got the netizens talking who couldn't help but praise the Indian sensation.

READ| IPL 2022: Ruturaj Gaikwad equals Sachin Tendulkar's record, becomes joint-fastest Indian to 1000 IPL runs

Here's how netizens reacted to Umran Malik's fastest ball of IPL 2022:

@umran_malik_1 154 Km/h

Getting more faster day by day. #YoungGun — Sanu Pandey (@SP_0806) May 1, 2022

Talking about the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings, Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bowl first, however, CSK came flying out of the blocks, thanks to their openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway.

The pair of them put up an opening stand of 182 runs, after which Gaikwad was dismissed on 99, and Dhoni came out to finish the job for his side.

READ| IPL 2022: Will MS Dhoni play for CSK next season? Watch his intriguing reply

The CSK skipper was sent back to the dugout by T Natarajan, after having scored 8 runs and it was Malik who completed the catch.

The four-time IPL champs had managed to score 202/2 nonetheless, in 20 overs, and in reply, SRH had scored 72/2 after 8 overs, at the time of writing.