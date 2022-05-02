IPL 2022 KKR vs RR: Wankhede Stadium pitch and weather report for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match

Weather forecast and pitch report for the 47th game of the IPL.

In the 47th match of the 15th edition of Indian Premier League 2022, Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders will play against Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals on May 2nd.

Making the play-offs from here looks improbable for KKR who desperately need to find their best XI and stick with it for the remainder of the competition. Rajasthan rely a lot on Buttler and his 566 runs at 70.75 are a big reason why they find themselves in the top four.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals weather forecast

On the day of the match between KKR and RR, the sky will be clear and hazy, and the night-time temperature will be around 28-29 degrees Celsius. Throughout the match, there is no chance of rain falling. Humidity will be around 80%.

KKR vs RR - Wankhede stadium, Mumbai pitch report

Wankhede Stadium is known for its good bounce. The new ball will swing and seam for the first few overs. Batting will be easy as the batters can play their shots trusting the pitch. Spinners have been effective here in the last few games.

KKR vs RR probable playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch/Sam Billings, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Harshit Rana

Rajasthan Royals: Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Daryl Mitchell/Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna