IPL 2022 KKR vs RR: Wankhede Stadium pitch and weather report for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match

Headlines

Buy Facebook Views : 5 Best Sites To Buy Facebook Views In 2023

Steps to Start Live Forex Trading & Discovering Top Indian Brokers

Suhana Khan reveals what she will do if her boyfriend is found cheating: 'I am the type of girl who...'

WhatsApp rolls out new app for Apple users, comes with much awaited features

Who is Amarjot Kaur, Yuvraj Singh's lesser known sister?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Buy Facebook Views : 5 Best Sites To Buy Facebook Views In 2023

Steps to Start Live Forex Trading & Discovering Top Indian Brokers

Suhana Khan reveals what she will do if her boyfriend is found cheating: 'I am the type of girl who...'

Sisters of famous Indian cricketers

10 popular brother-sister jodis from Bollywood

7 foods to increase red blood cell count

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

LPG gas cylinder prices slashed by ₹200 for all consumers: 'PM's Raksha Bandhan gift to 75 lakh sisters'

Raksha Bandhan 2023: What is the best time to tie Rakhi this year, know the shubh muhurat

"My career highlight is...": Virat Kohli shares his 'best moment' ahead of Asia Cup, World Cup 2023

Suhana Khan reveals what she will do if her boyfriend is found cheating: 'I am the type of girl who...'

'Was called pansy': Karan Johar opens up about his homosexuality, reveals 'Shah Rukh Khan was the first man that...'

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2 to release on this date: Report

HomeCricket

Cricket

IPL 2022 KKR vs RR: Wankhede Stadium pitch and weather report for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match

Weather forecast and pitch report for the 47th game of the IPL.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 02, 2022, 02:58 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the 47th match of the 15th edition of Indian Premier League 2022, Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders will play against Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals on May 2nd.

Making the play-offs from here looks improbable for KKR who desperately need to find their best XI and stick with it for the remainder of the competition. Rajasthan rely a lot on Buttler and his 566 runs at 70.75 are a big reason why they find themselves in the top four.

READ: KKR vs RR IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals in India

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals weather forecast

On the day of the match between KKR and RR, the sky will be clear and hazy, and the night-time temperature will be around 28-29 degrees Celsius. Throughout the match, there is no chance of rain falling. Humidity will be around 80%.

KKR vs RR - Wankhede stadium, Mumbai pitch report

Wankhede Stadium is known for its good bounce. The new ball will swing and seam for the first few overs. Batting will be easy as the batters can play their shots trusting the pitch. Spinners have been effective here in the last few games.

KKR vs RR probable playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch/Sam Billings, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Harshit Rana

Rajasthan Royals: Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Daryl Mitchell/Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Buy Facebook Views : 5 Best Sites To Buy Facebook Views In 2023

Nuh Shobha Yatra: Heavy security in place, anti-riot vehicles, drones deployed

G20 summit: Delhi Town Hall, over 160-year-old landmark, gets facelift

Worried about crying baby on the plane? Airline launches 'adult-only' section on flight

Meet the actress who quit Bollywood at the peak of her career due to a superstar because...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE