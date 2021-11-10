Double murder in Haryana's Sonepat, local wrestler, brother shot dead

Local wrestler Nisha Dahiya and her brother were shot dead at Sushil Kumar Wrestling Academy in Sonepat's Halalpur, Haryana on Wednesday by some unknown attackers. Nisha's mother Dhanpati too suffered injuries during the incident as she is admitted to Rohtak's PGI hospital in a critical condition.

The reason for the shooting is still unknown as the matter is under investigation and the police has sent Nisha and her brother Suraj's bodies for post-mortem at the Civil Hospital in Sonepat.

According to the police, the main suspect is the owner of the wrestling academy, Pawan. Nisha (21) had gone for practice in the academy along with her 18-year old brother Suraj and mother. Pawan, too along with his friends then shot and killed Nisha and also shot dead her brother outside the academy.

The investigation is on, but the picture will get clearer once Nisha's mother regains consciousness as only then the reason of the killing will be known.

The accused Pawan and his friends are absconding.

Also, this is not the national-level wrestler Nisha Dahiya, who is alive and safe and is in Gonda for the senior national championships.