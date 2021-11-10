'Not true': Gold-medalist wrestler Nisha Dahiya says after reports of her being shot dead

National level wrestler Nisha Dahiya confirmed on her Instagram that she is alive and safe. Speaking in a video she posted on her Instagram and Instagram story, Nisha said that she has come for the Senior National championship in Gonda and she is alive and safe and the reports claiming it are fake.

Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik too shared on her Twitter that Nisha is alive and safe.

Earlier, it was reported that Nisha and her brother were shot dead at Sushil Kumar Wrestling Academy in Sonepat's Halalpur, Haryana on Wednesday by some unknown attackers. However, she is a local wrestler from Kharkhoda with the same name.

Just a few days ago on Friday PM Narendra Modi had congratulated Nisha and other women wrestlers for their exceptional performance in the U-23 Wrestling World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia. Nish had bagged a bronze medal in the 65 kg category.

Nisha Dahiya has been a very successful wrestler across National and international championships. She won a gold medal at the cadet National Championships in 2014 and 2015

Nisha's first international medal came in 2014 when she won a bronze in the 49kg category in Asian Championships. She followed it up with a silver medal in the 60kg category in 2015 and also won a bronze at the National Championships in 2015.

However, she was banned for four years by World Anti-Doping Agency in 2016 when she tested positive for the drug Meldonium, the same drug which had landed tennis star Maria Sharapova in trouble.

The doping ban meant that the potential Railways job slipped out of her hand, however, she made a comeback in 2019 after winning the U-23 National Championships in October and a gold medal in the 65kg in Jalandhar.