'Will bounce back stronger': Dhanashree Verma shares pic from hospital bed after successful surgery, Yuzi Chahal reacts

India’s star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife and choreographer Dhanashree Verma underwent a knee surgery on Friday.

Dhanashree took to social media to provide an update on her knee surgery. She shared a picture from hospital bed, informing fans that she has had a successful surgery. The photo shows the choreographer lying in the bed as she flashes her cheerful smile and does a thumbs up.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Successful surgery Every setback is a setup for a comeback. Going to bounce back stronger than before cuz that’s GODS PLAN Performance upgrade…. New ACl loading Thank you for all your prayers & wishes. Love you”.

As soon as Dhanashree shared the post, several fans and well-wishers wished her a speedy recovery in the comments section. The most touching message came from her husband, Yuzvendra Chahal, who wrote, "Get well soon wifey," followed by a heart and evil eye emoticon. Suryakumar Yadav, Indian cricket team player, also wished her a "speedy recovery."



Earlier, the actress informed her fans that she would be having knee surgery and posted a lengthy message thanking her husband for his support.

She also referred to herself as 'Dhanashree Verma Chahal' after removing it from her social media account, which fueled rumors of her divorce.

"Good morning guys. Here are some REAL life updates. It’s a late morning coz’ I actually overslept; thanks to you guys. Needed all that sleep to recover. It’s funny though, I opened my eyes feeling so confident & strong today. Something I was seeking since the past 14 days. I had completely lost confidence due to my knee injury that happened while dancing (my last reel) & I landed up tearing my ACL ligament,” Dhanashree wrote.

She added: “I have been resting at home & the only movement I have had is from my bed to my couch (along with physiotherapy & rehab everyday). But what has also got me through this is the support of my near & dear ones including My husband, my family and my closest friends.”

Dhanashree said the separation rumours with the cricketer pained her. “This is when I needed the most support, and this is exactly the time when people picked up some random news about us! hence hurtful, for me to hear all of that. It was draining to say the least,” she wrote.