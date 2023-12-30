Deepti Sharma breaks 41-year-old record, becomes 1st Asian bowler to achieve massive feat against Australia

She is notably the sixth player in the world to record a fifer against the Australian women's team in the 50-over play format.

India all-rounder Deepti Sharma has scripted history by breaking a 41-year-old record as she became the first Asian bowler to register a five-wicket haul against Australia in ODIs. Her stellar performance during the India-Australia ODI today at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium saw her final bowling figure reading an impressive 5/38.

This feat secures her a coveted spot in the limited list of global cricketers who have ever managed a fifer against the Aussie women's squad in 50-over cricket matches. Deepti has now also etched her name alongside Indian cricket legends like Murali Kartik, Ajit Agarkar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Shastri, Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, and Mohammed Shami. She has successfully become the eighth Indian bowler to claim five wickets against Australia in One Day Internationals (ODIs).

Before Deepti's spectacular innings, former Indian cricketer Sandra Braganza had the best bowling figure against Australia in women's One Day Internationals (ODIs). It was during the ODI World Cup back in 1982 that Braganza etched her name in cricket history. She was playing against the Australian squad and she left quite an impression - taking 4 wickets for just 24 runs.

Best figures by Asian bowlers vs AUS in ODIs:

Deepti Sharma (India) - 5/38

Sandra Braganza (India) - 4/24

Nooshin Al Khadeer (India) - 4/41

Rumeli Dhar (India) - 4/53

Jhulan Goswami (India) - 3/6

Shashi Gupta (India) - 3/19

Georgia Wareham fell victim to Deepti's first delivery of her final over, marking the visitor's downfall of their seventh wicket at an intense score of 216 in 45.1 overs. Deepti nearly ousted Alana King with her next move, but a quick review redeemed Alana as the ball missed the leg stump. Nevertheless, her fifth wicket was taken on the fifth delivery when she caught and bowled Annabel Sutherland. Australia finished on 258/8 at the end of its 50 overs.