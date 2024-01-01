Headlines

David warner recalls 2018 ‘Sandpaper Gate’ scandal ahead of Test farewell, says’ I have got no…’

In the 2018 Ball-Tampering Scandal, also known as the 'Sandpaper Gate', the then Australian captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and batter Cameron Bancroft received heavy sanctions from Cricket Australia for their involvement in ball-tampering during the series against South Africa.

Pavan Naidu

Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 06:15 PM IST

David warner recalls 2018 ‘Sandpaper Gate’ scandal ahead of Test farewell, says’ I have got no…’
Ahead of his farewell Test match at home, Australia star opening batter David Warner reminisced about the 2018 ball-tampering scandal that led to a one-year ban from cricket, including a ban from assuming captaincy roles for Australia. 

With respect to the infamous incident, Warner says that he has ‘no regrets’ that happened during the South Africa tour in 2018. 

“I have moved forward from that. I have got opportunities to lead in the IPL, to lead in the ILT20. I have enjoyed my leadership roles. But for me, in recent years, I have learned that leadership (is not about) wearing a captain or vice-captain badges. It is about being true to yourself, and setting an example both on and off the field,” said Warner as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

"Reflecting back on that whole period, my whole career, I have got no regrets because you are going to have a lot of hurdles you are going to have to jump. There are going to be obstacles in the way, but you have to move forward and I have done that with dignity. I have got a lot of passion for the game and it was important from my perspective that I am giving back, making sure that I gained the respect back but making sure I am putting Australian cricket first. I want every young kid who wants to play cricket to dream of playing for Australia and that was what was really important for me when I came back," he further adds.

In the 2018 Ball-Tampering Scandal, also known as the 'Sandpaper Gate', the then Australian captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and batter Cameron Bancroft received heavy sanctions from Cricket Australia for their involvement in ball-tampering during the series against South Africa. It all started when Bancroft was caught by cameras attempting to use sandpaper, hidden in his cricket gear, to tamper with the ball's condition.

Today, Warner also surprised cricket fans by announcing his retirement from ODIs. He will play his final Test against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) starting from January 3. 

The star Aussie batter is also likely to retire from T20I cricket after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2024.

 

 

 

