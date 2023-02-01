Dani Alves arrest: Former Barca star files court appeal for provisional pre-trial release

Dani Alves (File Photo)

Brazilian full-back Dani Alves has been sentenced to eighteen years in prison after being accused of assaulting a woman in December 2022. The Barcelona player was found guilty last month and was taken into custody on December 30th, 2022.

Notably, the judge's ruling came after hearing the testimony of the accused woman and a witness on Friday, January 27th. Subsequently, Dani Alves' legal team has presented an appeal for the player to be released on bail pending trial, as reported by EFE Deportes. This decision follows the charges and the series of events that have unfolded in the case.

The judge investigating the case determined that Alves posed a significant flight risk due to his considerable financial resources, which would enable him to live anywhere in the world. As a result, she ordered the ex-footballer to be remanded in custody without bail.

The renowned newspaper La Vanguardia has reported that the defense attorneys of Alves have submitted an appeal to the Barcelona Court of Appeals, imploring for his release from prison. The appeal cites his strong family, social, personal, and business ties to the city.

Journalist Mayka Navarro reported that lawyer Cristobal Martell has presented a 24-page document that does not assess evidence, but rather emphasizes the assurance that the former Barcelona and Sevilla player will not flee and will remain in Spain until the trial is held.

Regarding his charges, the 39-year-old vehemently denied all allegations. “Yes, I was at the venue with a few other people, having a good time. Those who know me are aware of my passion for dancing, and I was simply enjoying myself without infringing on anyone else's space,” he declared.

It is also being reported that the victim has waived her entitlement to financial recompense. On Monday, the victim further stated that she is determined to ensure justice is served. "I simply want to make sure that justice is done and the soccer player is held accountable."

