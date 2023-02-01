India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Weather Forecast: Will rain play spoilsport in Ahmedabad?

File Photo

India will take on New Zealand in the third T20I on Wednesday - February 1, 2023. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, from 7 pm onwards. In Lucknow, India had won the second T20I and have now leveled the three-match T20 series 1-1. A win today will surely help the Hardik Pandya-led side to maintain the number-one ranking. It will also help India win the series. New Zealand, who lost the ODIs 0-3 to India, will look to win the T20I series before returning home.

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Weather Forecast

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I is all set to begin at 7 pm and the weather, so far, looks favourable for the game. The humidity is likely to range between 35-45 percent, and the dew point is expected to be 7 degrees Celsius.

After the second T20I in Lucknow, the pitch curator was fired for preparing a rank turner, where batters found it difficult to get going.

PTI reported, "The curator has been removed and replaced by Sanjeev Kumar Agarwal who is a very experienced curator. We will turn things around in a month."

"A lot of domestic cricket was already played on all the centre wickets ahead of the T20I and the curator should have left one or two strips for an international game. The surface was overused and due to the bad weather, there was not enough (time) to prepare a fresh wicket," the report added.

India's captain Hardik Pandya had also spoken about the playing conditions in Lucknow and said, "To be honest, it was a shocker of a wicket. Both the games we have played on so far. I don't mind difficult wickets. I am all up for that, but these two wickets are not made for T20. Somewhere down the line, the curators or the grounds that we are going to play in should make sure they prepare the pitches earlier."