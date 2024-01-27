Twitter
'Could not be...': Sania Mirza reacts after Rohan Bopanna becomes oldest Grand Slam doubles champion at 43

Bopanna, aged 43, partnered with Matthew Ebden and together they emerged victorious with a 7-6 (7/0), 7-5 triumph over the unseeded Italian duo Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Jan 27, 2024, 11:02 PM IST

Former Indian tennis star Sania Mirza had nothing but praise for her former teammate Rohan Bopanna, who recently secured the Australian Open 2024 men's doubles title. Bopanna's remarkable achievement has etched his name in the history books, as he now holds the record for being the oldest man to ever win a Grand Slam title. Furthermore, his victory in Melbourne has also earned him the distinction of being the oldest number one in men's doubles history. Bopanna, aged 43, partnered with Matthew Ebden and together they emerged victorious with a 7-6 (7/0), 7-5 triumph over the unseeded Italian duo Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori on the prestigious Rod Laver Arena.

Sania Mirza, deeply moved by Bopanna's extraordinary accomplishments, expressed her immense pride in him not only as a former teammate but also as a dear friend.

"We said this at the beginning of last week, that what if he becomes the men's No.1 in the world and wins the men's doubles title?. He has done it and we were speechless. We could not be more proud, as an Indian, but more as a friend," Sania told Sony Sports Network as quoted by India Today.

Bopanna has achieved a significant milestone by winning his first major title, a feat that had eluded him in the past when he reached the finals of the US Open in both 2010 and 2023.

During the final showdown, Bopanna and his partner Ebden displayed an exceptional performance on their serves, dominating the match for one hour and forty minutes. They won an impressive 80 percent of games with their first delivery and managed to avoid any break points, culminating in a remarkable week for the duo.

At the age of 43, Bopanna joins the elite group of Indian male players in the Open Era who have clinched a major doubles title, following in the footsteps of Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi. Furthermore, on Monday, he will ascend to the top of the ATP Doubles Rankings, making him the oldest player to achieve this feat.

This victory marks Bopanna's second triumph in a Grand Slam event, with his first coming in mixed doubles alongside Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada at the 2017 French Open.

