Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony: How to watch live streaming of CWG 2022, TV channel and more

Headlines

Free electricity, Rs 3000 allowance for unemployed: Arvind Kejriwal announces 10 guarantees ahead of Chhattisgarh polls

Viral video: Woman's hot belly dance in stunning green attire to 'Mashallah' song burns internet

Not only Pathaan, Gadar 2, Manish Wadhwa was also a part of this shelved multi-starrer epic drama

'He is not as consistent as Babar Azam': Pakistan World Cup winner makes huge claim on Virat Kohli

Bihar: Four arrested for killing Araria journalist, 2 others on run

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Free electricity, Rs 3000 allowance for unemployed: Arvind Kejriwal announces 10 guarantees ahead of Chhattisgarh polls

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Viral video: Woman's hot belly dance in stunning green attire to 'Mashallah' song burns internet

Mughal to Chola: Longest-serving empires that shaped Indian history

10 Rare black animals that radiate beauty, see pics

Bollywood stars who own Lamborghini Urus worth over Rs 4 crore

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Guns & Gulaabs Cast Interview | Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, TJ Bhanu | Part 2

President Murmu Launches INS Vindhyagiri, 6th Stealth Frigate In Navy's Arsenal; Know All About It

Himachal Landslide: Several Houses Destroyed Due To Heavy Rain, Landslides In Mandi

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Not only Pathaan, Gadar 2, Manish Wadhwa was also a part of this shelved multi-starrer epic drama

After Gadar 2's grand success, Sunny Deol will be seen in Border 2? Producers share crucial details of sequel

HomeSports

Sports

Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony: How to watch live streaming of CWG 2022, TV channel and more

Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony will be held at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on Thursday (July 28) evening.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 04:37 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Commonwealth Games 2022 will begin on July 28th in Birmingham and ahead of the multi-sport spectacle's opening ceremony, fans must be worrying about the live streaming of CWG 2022, all the details about the Commonwealth Games, what is the timing of the ceremony in India, who will perform in the opening ceremony. But worry not, because we have got you covered. 

It's been 10 years since England hosted the last quadrennial sports spectacle, the 2012 Olympics in London. The long wait finally ends on Thursday as the Commonwealth Games return to England once again, and this time the sporting extravaganza will be held in the city of Birmingham. 

More than 5,000 athletes from 72 Commonwealth nations will battle it out for the ultimate glory for a period of 12 days, and this will be India's 18th appearance at CWG, and among the 20 sports, Indian players and athletes will compete in 19 disciplines. 

READ| Commonwealth Games 2022: With Neeraj Chopra ruled out, these athletes could still win medals aplenty

While Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra's absence would definitely be a huge blow for India, nonetheless, an Indian contingent comprising of 215 athletes will be hoping to cross the century mark in the medal tally. 

India won a total of 66 medals – 26 gold, 20 silver, and 20 bronze – at the 2018 CWG in Gold Coast, although 16 of those medals came in shooting, which won't be a part of the games this time around.

With 101 medals won in 2010, at the New Delhi Games, India finished second overall at the Commonwealth Games, their best ever result. While fans will be hoping for a similar finish, without shooting, other sports like badminton, wrestling, boxing and weightlifting will be expected to do the padding. 

READ| Neeraj Chopra reacts after being ruled out of CWG 2022, says 'I was looking forward to..'

Ahead of the Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony, here's all you need to know:

When and what time will the Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony start?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony will be held on Thursday, July 28th. The ceremony will begin at 07:00 PM  local time, and in India, it will begin at 11:30 PM. 

 

Where will be the Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony hosted?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony will be hosted at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England. 

 

Which artists will perform at the Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony will be attended by nearly 30,000 spectators at the Alexander Stadium, with music band Duran Duran performing during the opening act. 

WATCH| Commonwealth Games: From 1934 to 2018, India's journey in the event so far

Which channel will telecast the Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony in India?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony will be telecasted on  Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 channels. Apart from Sony Network, DD Sports will also telecast the opening ceremony in India. 

 

How to watch live streaming of the Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony in India?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app or website. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ravichandran Ashwin on ODI World Cup selection: 'Not my job...'

How Hyderabad-born engineer became CEO of world's second-largest company worth $2.3 trillion

Viral video: Man's heart-pounding showdown with massive Indian Cobra grips the internet, watch

After Gadar 2's grand success, Sunny Deol will be seen in Border 2? Producers share crucial details of sequel

'Bit of me, me': Ex-Australia captain hits out at Ben Stokes for coming out of ODI retirement to play World Cup

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE