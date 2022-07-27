Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony: How to watch live streaming of CWG 2022, TV channel and more

Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony will be held at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on Thursday (July 28) evening.

Commonwealth Games 2022 will begin on July 28th in Birmingham and ahead of the multi-sport spectacle's opening ceremony, fans must be worrying about the live streaming of CWG 2022, all the details about the Commonwealth Games, what is the timing of the ceremony in India, who will perform in the opening ceremony. But worry not, because we have got you covered.

It's been 10 years since England hosted the last quadrennial sports spectacle, the 2012 Olympics in London. The long wait finally ends on Thursday as the Commonwealth Games return to England once again, and this time the sporting extravaganza will be held in the city of Birmingham.

More than 5,000 athletes from 72 Commonwealth nations will battle it out for the ultimate glory for a period of 12 days, and this will be India's 18th appearance at CWG, and among the 20 sports, Indian players and athletes will compete in 19 disciplines.

While Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra's absence would definitely be a huge blow for India, nonetheless, an Indian contingent comprising of 215 athletes will be hoping to cross the century mark in the medal tally.

India won a total of 66 medals – 26 gold, 20 silver, and 20 bronze – at the 2018 CWG in Gold Coast, although 16 of those medals came in shooting, which won't be a part of the games this time around.

With 101 medals won in 2010, at the New Delhi Games, India finished second overall at the Commonwealth Games, their best ever result. While fans will be hoping for a similar finish, without shooting, other sports like badminton, wrestling, boxing and weightlifting will be expected to do the padding.

Ahead of the Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony, here's all you need to know:

When and what time will the Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony start?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony will be held on Thursday, July 28th. The ceremony will begin at 07:00 PM local time, and in India, it will begin at 11:30 PM.

Where will be the Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony hosted?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony will be hosted at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England.

Which artists will perform at the Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony will be attended by nearly 30,000 spectators at the Alexander Stadium, with music band Duran Duran performing during the opening act.

Which channel will telecast the Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony in India?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony will be telecasted on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 channels. Apart from Sony Network, DD Sports will also telecast the opening ceremony in India.

How to watch live streaming of the Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony in India?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app or website.