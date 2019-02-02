Bundesliga: Bayern Munich stunned by Bayer Leverkusen, suffer 3-1 defeat

Bayern Munich suffered a 3-1 defeat by Bayer Leverkusen who powered back from a goal down to beat the visitors on Saturday, snapping the champions' seven-game winning run in the Bundesliga and leaving them seven points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund.

Peter Bosz' attack-minded Leverkusen scored three goals in the second half as Leon Bailey and Kevin Volland overturned Bayern's lead, from Leon Goretzka's 41st-minute goal, while Lucas Alario sealed the win with a late strike.

Germany international Goretzka headed in a Thomas Mueller's cross after 37 minutes to put Bayern ahead with his fourth goal in the last three league games.

With Kingsley Coman wreaking havoc down the left wing it looked like a matter of time until the champions scored again.

But Bailey fired home a stunning 25-metre free kick eight minutes after the restart to level and Volland completed a stunning break that caught Bayern's defence napping to secure the lead.

Julian Brandt could have added another goal for the hosts a little later but Bayern keeper Sven Ulreich tipped his volley round the post. Brandt then set up substitute Alario in the 87th for their third with a simple tap-in after another break.

Bayern, who face Liverpool in the Champions League last 16 this month and are in German Cup action next week, have 42 points with Dortmund, who drew 1-1 with Eintracht Frankfurt, on 49.