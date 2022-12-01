Search icon
Brazil football legend Pele hospitalised with 'general swelling' as he battles cancer

The 82-year-old had a tumor removed from his colon in September 2021 and has since been in and out of the hospital for treatment on a regular basis.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 08:24 AM IST

Brazilian football legend Pele was taken into the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Tuesday by his wife Marcia Aoki and a caretaker, according to ESPN Brazil. They claim he appeared unannounced due to swelling all over his body, in contrast to previous, prearranged visits.

In recent years, the 82-year-old has been in and out of hospitals with increasing frequency. In September 2021, he had surgery to remove a tumour on his colon and spent time in intensive care, although he has been receiving chemotherapy.

According to ESPN, medical professionals discovered 'decompensated heart failure' while attempting to diagnose Pele's edoema, with the icon arriving'restless and bewildered.' He is also claimed to be having difficulty feeding himself.

On November 30, additional tests were performed to adequately examine his condition, with no sign of a prospective discharge. With his body not responding to chemotherapy, they expect to pinpoint the organs damaged by the malignancy in their testing.

On November 30, Pele's daughter, Kelly Nascimento, took to Instagram to provide an update on her father's condition.

She captioned her post with: "Hi my friends. Lots of alarm in the media today concerning my dad’s health. He is in the hospital regulating medication. Some of my siblings are visiting Brazil. There is now emergency or new dire prediction. I will be there for New Years and promise to post some pictures.

Really and truly, we appreciate the concern and love!!  @Pele"

