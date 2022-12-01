Why Mexico were eliminated from FIFA World Cup 2022 despite having same points as Poland

Mexico eliminated from FIFA World Cup 2022, despite beating Saudi Arabia 2-1

Group C of FIFA World Cup 2022 gave football fans plenty of drama on Thursday as Argentina defeated Poland 2-0, while Mexico won 2-1 against Saudi Arabia. Despite this, it was Poland and not Mexico who progressed into the round of 16 for having a better goal difference.

Before the live-action began in Group C of FIFA World Cup 2022, Robert Lewandowski's Poland were top of the Group, with Lionel Mesi's Argentina second, Saudi Arabia third and Mexico fourth. The Mexicans needed to beat Saudi Arabia by a big margin to progress and despite their grit and determination, they bowed out of the tournament.

Argentina beat Poland 2-0 in the other Group C fixture, while Mexico prevailed 2-1 over Saudi Arabia, which meant that the Polish side had an advantage over the Mexicans by virtue of fewer goals conceded.

Poland's goal difference was 0, while Mexico's was -1, thus enabling them to reach the round of 16.

Earlier in the match between Mexico and Saudi Arabia, the Mexicans were leading 2-0, however, they would have still bowed out as they were level on goal difference, goals scored and goals conceded as well.

This meant that there was nothing to separate Mexico and Poland, except, the disciplinary record. When in situations like this, the two teams' disciplinary record comes into play, and unfortunately, Mexico collected more yellow cards than the Polish side in FIFA World Cup 2022.

But it all changed once Salem Aldawsari scored right at the death to break Mexican hearts as their goal difference dropped into negative.

The result of the two matches meant that Argentina topped Group C, with 6 points, and they were joined in the round of 16 by Poland who had equal points with Mexico, but by virtue of a better goal difference, they have reached the knockouts.

Next up, Lionel Messi's Argentina will square off against Group D's runners-up Australia, while Robert Lewandowski's Poland will face off against the defending champions and winners of Group D France.