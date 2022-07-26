Boxing Federation of India responds to harassment allegations by Lovlina Borgohain

Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist boxer Lovlina Borgohain sent shockwaves down the sporting fraternity ahead of the Commonwealth Games 2022. Borgohain, one of India's top-medal prospects alleged facing 'harassment' after one of her coaches was denied entry into the Commonwealth Games village.

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has now released a statement after the shocking claims by Lovlina. In a tweet that has taken the internet by storm since Monday, Borgohain revealed how her coach Sandhya Gurung was denied entry into the Commonwealth Games village, which in turn was messing up with her preparations for the multi-sport event.

In a statement, the BFI clarified that according to the rules, only 33% of the playing contingent are allowed as support staff.

The statement read, "In BFI's case the limit was just four support staff to 12 boxers. Only 33% of the playing contingent is allowed as Support Staff which in BFI’s case for the 12 boxers (8 men and 4 women) stands to be 4 support staff, (including coaches) who were to travel with the Team to Birmingham."

The BFI further revealed that because of their efforts, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had increased their quota of support staff from 4 to 8.

"The requirements of boxing with respect to coaches and support staff is a little different as there are multiple bouts, which could be one after another. The IOA understood BFI’s point of view and therefore, extended help with maximum possible additional support staff. With IOA’s help the number of support staff went up from 4 to 8 for the entire contingent of 12 boxers," the federation's statement informed further.

They further added that the BFI was working in tandem with the IOA to ensure that Lovlina's coach Sandhya could join her in the Commonwealth Games village.

"Boxing Federation of India ensured that Sandhya Gurung was at the training camp in Ireland. BFI is closely working with IOA so that Sandhya Gurung could be a part of the team in Birmingham. In the meanwhile, delegate transport and accommodation at ETO’s hotel has been already provided to her," it read further.

Earlier, the Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Lovlina had tweeted about the 'politics' which she hoped to overcome and win a medal for the nation.

"As a result of this, I have to face many obstacles in my training and I undergo mental harassment. My coach Sandhya Gurung is currently outside the Commonwealth Games village as a result of which my training stopped eight days ahead of the event. My second coach has been sent back to India. This has happened despite my requests which has led to mental harassment for me. I don't know how to focus at Commonwealth Games. My performance at last World Championships was also affected because of the same reason. I don't want to spoil my performance at CWG 2022 due to this politics. I hope I would be able to rise above this politics and win a medal for my country," read her tweet.