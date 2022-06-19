Watch Olympic bronze medalist boxer Lovlina Borgohain break down over divorce reports

The 24-year-old said that she and her partner had signed a legal agreement for assuring allegiance to each other.

Olympic bronze medalist boxer Lovlina Borgohain has reportedly filed for a divorce petition in a family court in Guwahati against her husband, Nabanit Goswami oh Jorhat, whom she married in 2018 after a long time relationship.

While the reason for the divorce is not yet known, she, in a video on Facebook, clarified reports and said that she and her partner had signed a legal agreement for assuring allegiance to each other.

The 24-year-old spoke that the couple had never lived like husband and wife and later broke up. She was even seen breaking down and saying that the media published the story in a "miscalculated" way.

Just last week, Lovlina along with reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen, both booked their spots in the Indian boxing contingent for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Lovlina has emerged as one of the top boxers in India. In 2020, she had become only the sixth Assamese sportsperson to be conferred with the Arjuna Award. Last year, she was also conferred with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award.