'Asset to our nation': Priyanka Gandhi supports Lovlina Borgohain after she alleges 'mental harassment'

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has urged the government to do everything possible to stop the harassment Lovlina Borgohain is facing.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 10:28 PM IST

File photo

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has come in support of Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain after the latter alleged that her preparations for the Commonwealth Games are being hampered because of the ‘continuous harassment’ her coaches are facing from the authorities.   

Expressing support for Lovlina, the Congress leader on Monday urged the government to do everything possible to stop the "harassment" she is facing.

"Lovlina Borgohain is an asset to our nation, she should be encouraged and supported in every way," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet.

"I hope the government will look into her complaint and do everything possible to stop the harassment she is facing," the Congress general secretary said.

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi also attacked the government over the issue, underlining the "difference" in the optics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi recording his conversations with Indian sportspersons and the actual reality faced by the men and women representing the Indian flag.

The Indian boxing squad reached the Games Village Birmingham on Sunday night after a training stint in Ireland, but Lovlina's personal coach Sandhya Gurung could not enter the Village since she does not have accreditation.

Reacting to the boxer's allegations, the Sports Ministry said it has directed the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to resolve the issue at the earliest.

(With inputs from PTI)

