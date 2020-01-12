Aston Villa vs Manchester City, Premier League 2019-20: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

Manchester City travel to struggling Aston Villa as they look to continue their pursuit of the top two in the Premier League table.

Pep Guardiola's side are currently third, 14 points behind leaders Liverpool, while Villa occupies 17th position, just one point clear of the relegation zone.

When and where to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester City

Where and when is the Aston Villa vs Manchester City Premier League match being played?

The Aston Villa vs Manchester City, Premier League match will be played on January 12, 2020, at Villa Park.

What time does the Aston Villa vs Manchester City, Premier League match begin?

The Aston Villa vs Manchester City match will begin at 10:00 PM IST on Sunday.

Where to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester City, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Aston Villa vs Manchester City live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online Aston Villa vs Manchester City live streaming?

The Aston Villa vs Manchester City live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Aston Villa vs Manchester City: Predicted Starting XIs

Aston Villa: Nyland; Guilbert, Konsa, Mings, Hause, Targett; Trezeguet, Nakamba, Luiz, Grealish; El Ghazi

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Mendy; Rodri, De Bruyne, Gundogan; Sterling, Aguero, Bernardo.