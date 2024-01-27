Aryna Sabalenka beats Qinwen Zheng in straight sets to retain Australian Open title, gets prize money of....

Sabalenka effortlessly defeated the young talent Qinwen Zheng in two straight sets, with scores of 6-3 and 6-2.

Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka made history by securing her second consecutive Australian Open title, mirroring the patterns of the past. In a dominant display, Sabalenka effortlessly defeated the young talent Qinwen Zheng in two straight sets, with scores of 6-3 and 6-2. The entire match lasted a mere 1 hour and 16 minutes.

Sabalenka's remarkable achievement places her in an elite group, as she becomes only the second woman, following in the footsteps of Victoria Azarenka in 2013, to successfully defend her women's title at Melbourne Park.

“It’s been an amazing couple of weeks. I couldn’t imagine myself lifting this trophy one more time and it’s an unbelievable feeling right now. I’m really speechless,” Sabalenka exclaimed in joy at a post-match interview.

Sabalenka expressed her sincere appreciation and offered words of encouragement to her rival, Zheng.

“I know this feeling — it is tough to lose in a final but you are such an incredible player, such a young girl. You are going to be in many more finals and you are going to get it,” she said.

Sabalenka began the first set with her usual dominance, effortlessly winning the first three games to establish a 3-0 lead. The 17-year-old Zheng fought back in an attempt to shift the momentum in her favor. However, the experienced Belarusian remained composed and smoothly sailed to a comfortable 6-3 victory, securing the first set in just 33 minutes.

Sabalenka continued to display her dominance in the second set, swiftly dismissing the teenager and claiming the first two games. Zheng managed to win one game, but Sabalenka showed no mercy as she went on a rampage, winning the next three games consecutively and wreaking havoc over Zheng.

With victory within her grasp, Sabalenka believed she had Zheng cornered. However, the determined Chinese teenager displayed great resilience, pushing Sabalenka further away from victory and securing the set at 5-2.

In retaliation, a determined Sabalenka stormed her way to a 40-0 lead in the eighth game of the second set. Yet, Zheng once again fought back, equalizing the game and forcing Sabalenka into three tie-breaks. Ultimately, Sabalenka emerged victorious, overcoming Zheng and claiming the title.

Sabalenka's victorious run at the Australian Open will see her win A$3,150,000 (more than Rs 17.25 cr). Qinwen's runner-up finish fetch her a prize money of A$1,725,000.