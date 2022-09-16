World Ozone Day 2022: History, significance and everything you need to know

Photo: NASA

World Ozone Day, also known as the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer, is observed annually on September 16 to bring attention to the ozone layer and the dangers of ozone depletion. The purpose of the day is to raise awareness about the importance of preserving the ozone layer. Similarly, it shifts the focus on developing more effective methods for the same. Many studies have shown that the ozone layer's damage will persist for another five to ten years after it has already been done. This has the potential to make things much more difficult for them in the days ahead.

History of World Ozone Day

In 1994, the UN General Assembly declared September 16 to be the annual International Day to Preserve the Ozone Layer. The governments of 46 countries across the globe signed the "Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer" in 1987, and this was done to celebrate that event. The "Montreal Protocol" was another name for it.

Theme of World Ozone Day

Montreal Protocol@35: worldwide collaboration safeguarding life on earth is the topic for this year's World Ozone Day. The theme not only supports long-term growth but also acknowledges the wider effects of the Montreal Accord.

Significance

Because the ozone layer absorbs most of the sun's UV radiation, this day is significant because it reduces the amount of radiation that reaches people. The ozone layer is crucial because radiation is a known cause of cancer, cataracts, and other health problems.

Reports, however, imply that the ozone layer thickness in the northern hemisphere has decreased by 4% every year. Man-made chlorofluorocarbons are among the most major ozone layer killers.