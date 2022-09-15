Search icon
Hubble Space Telescope: NASA studies NGC 1961, a stunning spiral galaxy

The NGC 1961 galaxy was discovered by William Herschel on December 3, 1788.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 05:28 PM IST

Photo: NASA

In this recently published picture from NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, the spiral arms of the galaxy NGC 1961 can be seen unfolding in all their glory. The dusty spiral arms that run around the bright core of the galaxy are dotted with sparkling blue areas that are rich in luminous new stars.

Also, READ: NASA lists out 4 asteroids making close approaches to Earth this week: Is it cause for worry?

It is an intermediate spiral galaxy with an active galactic nucleus (AGN) and is designated NGC 1961. When compared to "barred" spiral galaxies and "unbarred" spiral galaxies, intermediate spirals fall somewhere in the middle.

Some wavelengths of light are dominated by the very luminous cores of AGN galaxies. The development of these galaxies is presumably driven by supermassive black holes at their centres, which emit brilliant jets and winds. Low-energy charged particles are emitted by AGN like NGC 1961, which are rather frequent.

This illustration was constructed using information from two different suggestions. One looked at the progenitors and explosions of several supernovae, while the other investigated hitherto unseen Arp galaxies.

NGC 1961 may be found in the constellation Camelopardalis, at a distance of around 180 million light-years. The NGC 1961 was discovered by William Herschel on December 3, 1788. 

