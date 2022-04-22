World Earth Day 2022: Is humanity losing race against climate change?

File photo

World Earth Day is celebrated every year across the globe on April 22, to draw attention to the importance of various resources and commodities of our planet, and also to bring to light how several major issues are leading to their gradual decline.

On Earth Day 2022, Google Doodle brought notice to the issue of climate change through a creative but chilling time-lapse, which showed how over the decades, human activities have led to the decline of glaciers, coral reefs, and forests across the globe.

Experts and scientists have been saying for years that rapid industrialization and modernization of society have led to the depletion of forests and a significant rise in the global temperature, leading to the melting of glaciers and the destruction of habitats for many species.

The number of natural disasters such as floods, earthquakes, tsunamis, and droughts has also increased significantly across the globe, giving many a wake-up call about the current state of the Earth and the impacts of climate change on the planet.

According to a report by NASA, the global temperature is on track to rise by 2.5 °C to 4.5 °C (4.5 °F to 8 °F) by 2100, according to the latest estimates. This means that the climate across several continents might change drastically, leading to severe weather conditions.

These observations give rise to a very important question – can climate change still be reversed? If yes, then what does humanity need to do to save the planet?

The answer to the first question is yes, there is still hope for the Earth. Though no data indicates that climate change can be immediately reversed and global warming can be stopped, the rate of temperature rise across the world can be reduced.

The most important thing that needs to be done to slow down the rate of global warming is to control and reduce the amount of emission of heat-trapping gases and soot, which is known as black carbon. The emission of greenhouse gas, which is the scourge of the environment, can be controlled to bring down climate change.

But it must be noted that this is not something that can be done overnight, or even in the span of a few decades. According to scientists, a lot of semi-permanent damage has already been done to the environment, which could take a long time to reverse.

Experts have said that it could take as long as 1,000 years after a complete halt of greenhouse gas emissions to stop global warming, which would mean returning the sea level and ocean surface temperature to pre-industrial levels.

Humans can take small steps toward leading a more sustainable lifestyle and reducing the emission of greenhouse gases. Some of these measures include reducing petrol or diesel-powered vehicles, cutting down on meat consumption, recycling and reusing plastic products, and being mindful of your personal carbon footprint.

READ | Google Doodle celebrates Earth Day: How climate change impacts daily life