Google Doodle celebrates Earth Day: How climate change impacts daily life

Google Doodle is known to celebrate the most significant days across the world with creative and witty animations, and it has done so once again on the occasion of World Earth Day 2022, which is celebrated across the globe on April 22.

In one of the most creative doodles of all time, Google is spreading awareness about Earth Day 2022 with a time-lapse on its home page, which shows the impacts of climate change over the decades across the planet.

The time-lapse has been created through a compilation of imagery that was collected by Google Earth. The imagery shows several parts of the planet, including coral reefs, glaciers, and general greenery, which has visibly reduced over the decades.

When you click on the Google Doodle today, it will show you a time-lapse bringing attention to climate change, and will also explain the several aspects attached to the issue, such as what is causing it and its various effects on the general population.

While stating the effects of climate change, the Google page reads, “Warmer temperatures over time are changing weather patterns and disrupting the usual balance of nature. This poses many risks to human beings and all other forms of life on Earth.”

Google further explained that the major cause of climate change on Earth is greenhouse gas emissions. According to the United Nations, “As greenhouse gas emissions blanket the Earth, they trap the sun’s heat. This leads to global warming and climate change. The world is now warming faster than at any point in recorded history.”

UN ActNow has also stated several ways through which people can take action against climate change on the occasion of Earth Day 2022. People have been encouraged to save more energy at home, take public transportation to work, and eat more vegetables and less meat.

World Earth Day is celebrated every year on April 22 to bring awareness to the various issues that are inflicting harm on our planet, most notably climate change and global warming. Earth Day is also celebrated to call attention to the various ways people can be more sustainable in their lifestyle and slow down global warming.

