World Earth Day 2022: Know history, significance, theme this year

Headlines

MS Dhoni net worth: Lesser-known businesses behind CSK captain's whopping Rs 1040 crore wealth

CTET 2023 Exam Today: Check exam day guidelines, self declaration form and admit card

Viral video: Deepika Padukone scolds paps for clicking photos at fashion show's backstage, says 'yahan allowed nahi hai'

Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani Express starts regular service, check details

Serial killer nurse murders 7 babies: Lucy Letby’s motive behind horrific crimes explained; know top theories

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

MS Dhoni net worth: Lesser-known businesses behind CSK captain's whopping Rs 1040 crore wealth

CTET 2023 Exam Today: Check exam day guidelines, self declaration form and admit card

Watch: Katrina Kaif’s video grooving to Tiger 3 song leaked, netizens speculate it’s ‘Mashallah 2.0’

8 must-watch true Indian crime docu-series on OTT

Diabetes diet: 10 health benefits of Suji (Semolina)

Top Indian batters with most ODI runs since World Cup 2019

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Actor Vishal reveals he got ‘possessed’ while shooting Mark Antony, says ‘it was horrifying'

Actor Vishal talks about his upcoming film Mark Antony, reveals 'it is connected with time travel'

Guns & Gulaabs Cast Interview | Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, TJ Bhanu | Part 2

Viral video: Deepika Padukone scolds paps for clicking photos at fashion show's backstage, says 'yahan allowed nahi hai'

Watch: Katrina Kaif’s video grooving to Tiger 3 song leaked, netizens speculate it’s ‘Mashallah 2.0’

Subhash Ghai plans to make Khal Nayak 2 with Sanjay Dutt: 'If Ballu Balram comes on screen...'

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

World Earth Day 2022: Know history, significance, theme this year

The Earth Day, also known as the International Mother Earth Day, was first celebrated on April 22, 1970.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 22, 2022, 06:28 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The World Earth Day, also known as the International Mother Earth Day, is celebrated every year on April 22. Countries across the globe come together to create more awareness about the dire need to protect our environment. The day focuses on global climate crisis that is worsening with each passing day.

On this special day, we emphasise on the increasing environmental problems, including overpopulation, loss of biodiversity, depleting ozone layer and rising pollution.

Also, READ: 4 billion-year-old Comet with heart ‘blacker than coal’ heading towards Earth, know more

The World Earth Day’s celebration on April 22 is important because it is spring in the Northern Hemisphere and autumn in the Southern Hemisphere around this time. As the weather is also bearable at this time, it is more pleasurable to continue the celebrations of Earth Day.

The theme of Earth Day 2022 is to ‘Invest in our planet’. In 2021, the theme was to ‘Restore our Earth’ and in 2020, the theme was ‘Climate action’.

History of Earth Day

The Earth Day was first celebrated on April 22, 1970. This was when the peace activist John Mc Connell proposed to honor Mother Earth and the concept of peace during a UNESCO conference in San Francisco.

Notably, the World Earth Day was earlier decided to be celebrated on March 21, 1970 as the day one of spring in the Northern Hemisphere. Thereafter, the US Senator Gaylord Nelson proposed to hold nationwide environmental enlightenment on April 22, 1970, which was later renamed as the 'Earth Day'

Also, READ: Strongest solar flare since 2017 hits Earth, check possible impact

Why is Earth Day celebrated?

On Earth Day, millions of people connect to discuss environmental issues like pollution and deforestation. Many people participate and organise events to hold discussions around topics of environmental literacy to educate young minds about various climate issues.

In order to increase awareness about climate change on Earth Day, Google has made a series of animations of four locations. When you visit the Google Search homepage on Chrome internet browser today, you will be welcomed with a timelapse animation. These animations will change every hour to showcase the effect of climate change over a time period.

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

World Cup 2023: Sourav Ganguly backs Tilak Varma for India's no. 4 spot, says this

After Gadar 2's grand success, Sunny Deol will be seen in Border 2? Producers share crucial details of sequel

Arjun Tendulkar sends special message to Prithvi Shaw after latter's county stint comes to end due to injury

Centre further cuts subsidised rate of tomatoes in Delhi NCR and other cities; check new price here

'Bit of me, me': Ex-Australia captain hits out at Ben Stokes for coming out of ODI retirement to play World Cup

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE