Winter Solstice 2023: All you need to know about the shortest day of year

The term "solstice" originates from the Latin "solstitium," translating to "sun standing still."

Shweta Singh

Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 07:32 PM IST

Winter Solstice, also called the December Solstice or Southern Solstice, signifies the start of winter in the Northern Hemisphere. It's the day when the Earth's tilt leans farthest from the sun, giving rise to the shortest daylight and the longest night of the year. This annual celestial event occurs between December 20-23 and has been revered by diverse cultures for millennia.

It not only marks winter's official onset but also stands as the year's shortest day. Post-Winter Solstice, daylight gradually lengthens until the June Summer Solstice. This shift has earned Winter Solstice the moniker "turning of the sun."

The term "solstice" originates from the Latin "solstitium," translating to "sun standing still." During Winter Solstice, the sun seemingly pauses in the sky before commencing its reversal, gradually ascending higher. This momentary pause is why it's also referred to as midwinter.

As for Winter Solstice 2023, the exact timing varies due to Earth's orbit around the sun. However, typically falling on December 21 or 22, this year's Winter Solstice will occur on December 21 at 10:27 PM EST, while in India, it'll be observed on December 22 at 8:57 AM. During this time, the Northern Hemisphere will experience its shortest day, with around 7 hours and 14 minutes of daylight. On December 22, the Earth's axis farthest from the sun will be recognized. This day will have 8 hours and 49 minutes less daylight compared to the summer solstice.

The reason for this day's brevity in daylight lies in Earth's axial tilt. At about 23.5 degrees, this tilt causes varying sunlight across the globe, leading to seasons. During Winter Solstice, the Northern Hemisphere tilts farthest from the sun, reducing direct sunlight and resulting in shorter days and longer nights. Conversely, the Southern Hemisphere enjoys the Summer Solstice during this time, with longer days and shorter nights.

 

 

 

